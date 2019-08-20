The Dorchester County Historical Society will host a special presentation on Rev. Henry Augustus Monroe at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Heritage Museums and Gardens of Dorchester, 1003 Greenway Drive, Cambridge, Maryland, in continued recognition of the lost Eastern Shore history of Dr. Frederick “Bailey” Douglass.

Introductory remarks will be offered by ​Maryland delegates Sheree Sample-Hughes​ and Johnny Mautz​; ​Shirley Jackson​ of the Dorchester County Historical Society; and ​Sharon Lucas​, great-grandniece of Monroe.

Following last fall's presentation of "The Lost History of Frederick Douglass in Cambridge, Maryland," historian and journalist John Muller returns to Cambridge to present his research on this important but unrecognized part of Eastern Shore history.

After the Civil War, the Massachusetts-born and educated Monroe was sent to Somerset County on Maryland’s Lower Eastern Shore to serve as an educator and supervisor for the Freedmen’s Bureau Division of Schools. So began Monroe’s connection with the Eastern Shore of Maryland where he would launch a newspaper and join the ministry. Locally, Monroe was best known for serving as pastor of Waugh Chapel in Cambridge where he became a well-respected editor, historian and community leader.

Admission to the talk is $5 for Dorchester County Historical Society members and $8 for nonmembers with students being free.

For more call 410228-7953.