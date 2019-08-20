The Food Bank of Delaware is preparing for its seventh annual Dinner in the Orchard — a night of food, wines, craft beer from Dogfish Head and live music set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept 11 at T.S. Smith & Sons, 8887 Redden Road, Bridgeville.

The dinner will take place under the farm’s apple orchard pavilion located off Orchards End. Ticket holders will dine on farm-fresh foods prepared with ingredients from Sussex County farms as well as an assortment of wines and beers. Dinner will be prepared by chefs and students from The Culinary School at the Food Bank’s Milford Branch. Live entertainment will be provided by Darren O’Neill. Proceeds from the event will help support the Food Bank’s 14-week culinary arts training program in Milford.

Food Bank of Delaware Executive Chef Tim Hunter and Chef Tish Badamshin have planned a seasonal menu including stuffed flounder, herb-crusted chicken thighs and pork chops with sautéed apples.

Tickets are $40 per person.

For tickets and more, call 444-8074 or visit fbd.org/orcharddinner.