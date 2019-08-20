A loud party in Pike Creek ended in gunfire, pursuit, and arrest this past weekend.

On the night of Sunday, Aug. 18, around 5 p.m., county police said that patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 3000 block of Valley Brook Dr, in the community of Oakwood Hills for a loud party complaint.

The homeowner, 44-year-old Jennifer Zoli was given a warning and the party quieted down.

Nearly three hours later, around 7:50 p.m. patrol officers were called back to this address for a report of gunshots being fired, according to police.

An initial caller stated that someone was actively shooting into a crowd of party-goers. Other callers reported that the suspects had a rifle and a handgun and also added that there were possibly people injured.

As the initial units were arriving at the scene, a vehicle description was provided, police said.

An incoming patrol unit was able to locate the vehicle traveling down McKennan’s Church Rd towards Milltown Rd.

The unit got behind the vehicle and activated his emergency equipment. In response, the suspect vehicle sped off southbound on Limestone Rd., police said.

The suspect vehicle then turned eastbound on Rt 4. As the suspect vehicle entered Newport, it failed to negotiate the turn near Dom’s Pizza, struck several parked cars and flipped onto its roof.

Two males fled from the vehicle and were apprehended by assisting patrol units from the Delaware State Police and Newport Police Department.

Two additional male suspects remained with the vehicle.

All four suspects were transported to a local hospital where they were treated and released for minor, non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The suspects were identified as 18- year-old Michael Guzman, 19-year-old William Barnett, 19-year-old Cartney Goode, and 18-year-old Nazir Henry.

Units at the scene were able to determine that no civilians or police officers were struck by gunfire.

Guzman, the driver of the vehicle, was charged with one count felony disregarding a police officer signal, one count misdemeanor resisting arrest, one count each leaving the scene of a property damage accident, aggressive driving, reckless driving, failure to have insurance card in possession, driving the wrong way on a one way road, driving across a median, and failure to have a license in possession. He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court and released on $3000 unsecured bail.

Goode was charged with one count felony receiving a stolen firearm, one count misdemeanor resisting arrest. He was also arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 2 and was also released on $3000 unsecured bail.

Barnett was charged with one count misdemeanor resisting arrest. He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on $1000 unsecured bail.

Henry was charged with one count felony receiving a stolen firearm, two counts of possession of a firearm by a person prohibited and one count of misdemeanor resisting arrest. At the time of this release, Henry had not been arraigned.

Zoli was charged with one count of disorderly premises and issued a criminal summons.