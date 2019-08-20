Police seek information

The Milford Police Department is investigating a burglary at Kings Ice Cream.

Around 1:50 a.m. on Sunday, August 18, an officer noticed what appeared to be a possible burglary to Kings Ice Cream, on the Riverwalk on South Walnut Street. Further investigation revealed that an unknown suspect had entered the building through a window and removed a cash register and an undisclosed amount of money.

Milford police are asking anyone with information about this crime to call 302-422-8081 or Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333. Tips can also be submitted online at MilfordPoliceDE.org/Tips.