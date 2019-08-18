Two-vehicle collision happened Saturday afternoon on U.S. Route 13 at Pine Tree Road

A Hartly man died in a two-vehicle collision near Townsend Saturday.

Delaware State Police said the collision happened at about 3:38 p.m., on U.S. Route 13.

A 2013 Hino box truck was traveling south on U.S. Route 13 in the right lane, approaching the intersection with Pine Tree Road.

A 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling north on U.S. Route 13 in the left turn lane at the intersection with Pine Tree Road.

The traffic signal at this intersection was green for the box truck. The traffic signal for the Cherokee was flashing a red arrow, which allows for drivers to make a left turn after coming to a complete stop.

Police said the driver of the Cherokee turned left into the path of the box truck, and the vehicles collided.

The driver of the Cherokee, a 70-year-old Hartly man, was properly restrained. He was taken to Christiana Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name is being withheld at this time pending the notification of the next of kin.

The driver of the box truck, a 40-year-old man from Bear, was properly restrained and did not sustain injuries. There were two front-seat passengers in the truck. The right-front passenger who was properly restrained was taken to Christiana Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The middle-front seat passenger who wasn't properly restrained was not injured.

U.S. Route 13 southbound at Pine Tree Road was closed for about three hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.

The crash remains under investigation by the Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit.