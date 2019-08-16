Near Ellendale, 7 a.m. August 19-August 30, pending weather.

Maple Branch Road bridge over Maple Branch between Redden Road and West Robbins Road, southwest of Ellendale:

Zack Excavating Inc. will be remove the corrugated metal pipe arch for a reinforced concrete box culvert from 7 a.m. August 19 until 11 p.m. August 30, pending weather. Additional work may include the installation of a guardrail, reconstruction of roadway approaches, and placement of riprap in the stream to reduce further erosion.

Detour signage will be posted.

