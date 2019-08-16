Emmanuel Wright, 20, was sentenced to nine years in prison and will be required to register as a tier-3 sex offender.

A Magnolia man has been sentenced by a Superior Court judge for continuous sexual abuse of a child, the Department of Justice announced in a press release today, Aug. 16.

Emmanuel Wright, 20, engaged in a pattern of sexual and physical abuse that began when the victim was 12 years old and continued for approximately two years until Wright was arrested in late 2018, the Department of Justice said.

An investigation found Wright repeatedly and frequently sexually abused the victim, physically assaulted her, and attempted to persuade her to hide evidence of the abuse from her mother and from medical professionals.

He was sentenced to nine years in prison on charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child and three counts of dangerous acts against a child. He will be required to register as a tier-3 sex offender.

Deputy Attorney General Kevin Smith prosecuted the case with assistance from DOJ social worker Lorraine Freese. Detective Jennifer Buzzuro of the Delaware State Police Major Crimes Unit investigated.