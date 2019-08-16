Delaware’s Native Species Commission will meet at 10 a.m. Aug. 21 in Room 221 at the Kent County Administrative Building, 555 Bay Road, Dover.

The commission will discuss progress on its 2019 priorities, a planned symposium, subcommittee reports, enacted legislation expanding the commission, potential legislation banning the sale of certain invasive pants and other issues. View the meeting agenda at publicmeetings.delaware.gov/meeting/62226.

The Delaware Native Species Commission was formed by the Delaware General Assembly to reverse the trend of decline and extinction of Delaware’s local plant and animal native species, implement the recommendations of the Statewide Ecological Extinction Task Force and provide expertise and assistance to state and local lawmakers, policy makers, educators and other stakeholders. The commission comprises 19 members, reflecting a balance of environmental professionals, government and business stakeholders, with DNREC providing staff support.

For more, visit bit.ly/2If41xT or call 739-9910.