Visitors will be able to get a first peek of the Salisbury Zoo’s yellow anaconda and Mexican spiny-tailed iguana at the Morgan Conservation Center during the upcoming Fun Friday, set for 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23 at the Salisbury Zoo, 755 S. Park Drive, Salisbury, Maryland.

Zookeepers will be on hand to talk about the zoo’s newest residents. Fun Friday will also include food from local East Town Eats food truck, local craft beer from Evo Brewery, shaved ice by the Aloha Shop and music by local artist Jada Lee. Children will be able to participate in craft activities and face painting.

While some exhibits are still under development, the Morgan Center will provide zoo guests with year-round viewing of reptiles, such as its anaconda, which is more than 10 feet long — approaching maximum size for that species.

Fun Fridays are free, and no ticket is needed. Activities are held near the east entrance of the zoo, next to the stage. There is a charge for food and drinks, and guests must be 21 or older to consume alcohol.

For more, visit salisburyzoo.org.