According to police, car crossed center line into oncoming traffic

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a serious crash in the Long Neck area.

The incident occurred on around 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, as a 2019 Subaru Ascent was traveling southbound on Indian Mission Road (Route 5), just north of John J. Williams Highway (Route 24). At the same time, a 2000 Ford Explorer was traveling northbound on Route 5, approaching the Subaru, and a 2011 Audi Q5 was traveling northbound behind the Explorer.

For unknown reasons, the operator of the Subaru crossed the center line and entered the northbound travel lane in front of the Explorer. The operator of the Explorer attempted to swerve to avoid impact but was unsuccessful. The Subaru struck the front of the Explorer and the Audi struck the back.

The operator of the Audi, a 58-year-old Millsboro woman, was properly restrained and declined medical treatment at the scene.

The operator of the Subaru, a 66-year-old Millsboro man, was properly restrained. He was transported to Beebe Medical Center, where he was treated and released with minor non-life threatening injuries.

The operator of the Explorer, a 79-year-old Rehoboth Beach man, was not properly restrained and was transported to Christiana Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Route 5 was closed for approximately three hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.