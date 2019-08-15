The Heritage Museums and Gardens of Dorchester, 1003 Greenway Drive, East Cambridge, Maryland, will host a discussion by Ralph Deaton on his experience in the Eastern Shore Negro League at noon Sept. 11.

Deaton will discuss playing baseball on the weekends in the 1950s and ’60s for a team that was often supplied with baseball equipment by his father who was a business owner in town. Playing for the town team, the Church Hill Hawks, Deaton and others were self-taught and made very little money providing this communitywide entertainment.

The Heritage Museums is the home of the Dorchester County Historical Society, and this organization is actively trying to acquire images and other memorabilia about the Negro League in the county.

The discussion is free, though donations are appreciated.

For more, call 410-228-7953.