All cars recovered, no arrests yet

Around 7:40 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13, the Milford Police Department was call to investigate a burglary at I.G. Burton on North Rehoboth Blvd. Eight new vehicles had been stolen from the dealership, including five 2019 Police Model Dodge Chargers with no emergency equipment, two 2019 Dodge Durangos and a Dodge RAM 2500 Quad Cab.

The investigation quickly developed suspect leads, which led police to Dover. The Milford Police Department enlisted the assistance of the Dover Police Department and Delaware State Police.

By 9:30 p.m. that say, the Dover Police Department had recovered all eight vehicles, which were hidden throughout the city and the surrounding area. The vehicles are now secured in various police impounds.

Several juveniles and young adults have been identified as suspects in the open and active investigation. According to police, there are no public safety concerns.