Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary Shawn M. Garvin issued a notice of administrative penalty assessment and DNREC Secretary’s Order to EcoServices LLC and a company foreman, Derrick Maxwell, for violating Delaware’s Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants.

EcoServices and Derrick Maxwell were each assessed a penalty of $20,000 by DNREC, and ordered to pay $12,948 in recovery costs for the department’s services and subsequent investigation.

EcoServices, a licensed environmental contractor based in Exton, Pennsylvania, and the company’s worksite foreman Maxwell, were found to be in violation of state emission standards for hazardous air pollutants when EcoServices performed asbestos abatement services earlier this year at the former General Motors plant at Boxwood in New Castle County.

The two violations by EcoServices and Maxwell cited in the secretary’s order occurred Feb. 25 and March 8. Each violation was assessed a $10,000 penalty by DNREC. The order, which can be found at bit.ly/2O7HKY3, provides more information about EcoServices’s hazardous air pollutant violations at the former Boxwood GM plant.

Respondents have 30 days to appeal the secretary’s order by requesting a public hearing.