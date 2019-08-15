The Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Aug. 15 for Dover Federal Credit Union at its new location, 499 Walmart Drive, Camden.

CDCC members and local officials celebrated the start of a new DFCU branch.

Originally chartered in 1958 by a small group of Air Force and civilian workers at Dover Air Force Base and celebrating more than 60 years of service, DFCU’s goal has always been to operate a member-owned financial cooperative, democratically controlled by its members. Its purpose is to promote thrift, provide credit at competitive rates and provide other financial services to its members. Today, DFCU’s more than 40,000 members include the military, Delaware families and more than 450 workplace partners.

The new DFCU branch in Camden will be the eighth branch in Delaware. The growing population in Camden and the boost in building in that area, coupled with a multitude of requests from their members, motivated the creation of this new location.

The Camden branch is anticipated to open to the public in March 2020. The design of the building will feature pods, versus a traditional teller line, which will allow the DFCU staff to easily transition through many different transactions and service requests all from the same station.

For more, visit doverfcu.com or call 888-818-3328.