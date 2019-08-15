Michael J. Wheeler, 39, of Wilmingto, was charged with robberies at WSFS Bank in Felton, M&T Bank in Middletown and Wells Fargo Bank in Wilmington.

Delaware State Police have arrested the suspect wanted in bank robberies in Wilmington, Middletown and Felton.

Michael J. Wheeler, 39, of Wilmington, was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 14 and charged with the following robberies:

• Aug. 2, WSFS Bank, 105 Irish Hill Road, Felton;

• Aug. 5, M&T Bank, 399 E. Main St., Middletown;

• Aug. 5, Wells Fargo, 814 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington.

At each location, Wheeler presented a teller with a note demanding money. While no weapon was displayed, Wheeler did imply he was armed in at least one incident. After obtaining cash he fled from the bank. There were no injuries.

He was also charged with the Aug. 8 attempted robbery of TD Bank, 2502 Marsh Road, Wilmington.

On Aug. 14 at about 2 p.m., investigators with the assistance of the Marshals Task Force apprehended Wheeler in the area of Rivers End Drive.

He was taken into custody and transported to Troop 2 where he was charged with first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree robbery, another count of second-degree robbery by the Middletown Police Department, second-degree attempted robbery and wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony.

Wheeler was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in default of $70,000 secured bond to await another court appearance.

Police said there were four robberies that occurred at locations near Delaware in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey between July 16 and Aug. 6 related to this robbery pattern. Police are investigating to see if there's a connection to the Delaware cases.