The Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice will host a reception from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 3 at the Milton Historical Society, 210 Union St., featuring the Historical Society’s current exhibit “Walking into Greatness: Bryan A. Stevenson.”

Stevenson, a Milton native, is an acclaimed civil rights attorney, author and advocate for the wrongly convicted and for criminal justice reform. He graduated from Cape Henlopen High School in 1977, where he served as president of the student body and played on the soccer and baseball teams. As the founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Alabama, he has dedicated his career to helping the poor, incarcerated and condemned.

Stevenson’s memoir “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption” was selected by Time magazine as one of the 10 Best Books of Nonfiction for 2014 and was among the New York Times’ 100 Notable Books for the year. It won the 2015 Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Nonfiction and the 2015 Dayton Literary Peace Prize for Nonfiction. The film version of “Just Mercy,” starring Michael B. Jordan, will be released in December. The HBO documentary “True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality," which premiered in June, follows Stevenson’s struggle for greater fairness in the U.S. justice system and chronicles how racial injustice emerged, evolved and continues to threaten the country, challenging viewers to confront it.

SDARJ will provide light refreshments while guests view the Stevenson exhibit, and MHS Chief Curator Heidi Nasstrom Evans will be on hand throughout the reception.

For more, visit sdarj.org.