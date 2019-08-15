Joined by Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Deputy Secretary Lisa Borin-Ogden, Division of Parks & Recreation Director Ray Bivens, DNREC staff and volunteers, the 65 members of the Youth Conservation Corps were honored for their service over the past eight weeks.

Participants have each completed over 200 hours of conservation and environmentally focused work since June. In addition to practical job skills, YCC members build self-confidence, learn the importance of teamwork and become engaged with their communities.

More than 200 applications were received for the 2019 Delaware State Parks Youth Conservation Corps, which provides high quality summer employment and environmental opportunities for young people between 14-21, and 20-26 for group leaders.

“Thank you for choosing DNREC in your pursuit of civic engagement and to gain practical job experiences and learning opportunities,” said Borin-Ogden. “I encourage you to take your new skills and positive attitudes with you as you move forward with your education and career.”

For more, visit destateparks.com/volunteer/ycc.