Aug. 14-20

COMMUNITY Saturday, Aug. 17

“Singin’ in the Rain”: 7 p.m., Riverfront Theatre, 2 S. Walnut St., Milford, This 1952 musical, starring Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds, focuses on a silent film production company and cast making the difficult transition to sound. $5. 422-0220, secondstreetplayers.com.

Wednesday, Aug. 21

Healing After the Loss of a Loved One: 1-2:30 p.m. third Wednesdays, Delaware Hospice Center, 100 Patriots Way, Milford. Support group to share loss with others and overcome or cope with grief. 856-7717, delawarehospice.org.

Harrington-Greenwood-Felton Centennial Rotary: 6 p.m. third Wednesdays, Rudy’s Family Restaurant, 17064 S. Dupont Highway, Harrington. Meet and greet, light hors d’oeuvres. 331-6105, gscottjones@desu.edu.

WEEKLY Wednesdays

Technology Help Session: 10 a.m. Greenwood Public Library, 100 Mill St. Tech help with electronic devices. Free. 349-5309.

Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Greenwood Public Library, 100 Mill St. Fun stories, songs and a craft. 349-5309.

Yoga: 3-4 p.m., Greenwood Public Library, 100 Mill St. Taught by Bonnie Hernandez. Open to ages 12 and older. Wear loose, comfortable clothing and bring a yoga mat. Free. Must register: 349-5309, greenwood.lib.de.us.

Bark for Books: 4-6 p.m., Milford Public Library, 11 SE Front St. Children can build reading skills by reading to a real dog, Kai. Free. 422-8996.

NAMI Connection: 6-7:30 p.m., Walker Square Professional Center, Suite B, 884 Walker Road, Dover. Support group for people with mental illnesses. Sponsored by National Alliance on Mental Illness. Nami.org.

Men's Chorus Pride of DelMarVa Open Rehearsal: 6:45-9:45 p.m., Avenue United Methodist Church, 20 N. Church Ave., Milford. Choral singers, the Pride of DelMarVa, is looking for male singers. Free vocal/performance coaching. 410-253-5772, prideofdelmarva1@gmail.com.

Thursdays

Beginner Yoga Classes: 10-10:50 a.m., Harrington Parks and Recreation, 114 E. Liberty St. $8 per session; $70 for 10 classes. Instructor Betsy Gustafson has more than 30 years of experience. 398-7975.

Toddler Time: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Milford Public Library, 11 SE Front St. Ages 1 and 2 are encouraged to attend for stories and crafts. Free.

Overeaters Anonymous: 5:15-6:15 p.m., Bayhealth Milford Memorial, 21 W. Clarke Ave. Bayhealth found a solution to overeating and compulsive food behaviors. Meet in the Grier Building Room 207. OA.org, 245-3766.

“Literacy Education Assistance Pups” Program: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Greenwood Public Library, 100 Mill St. Children practice reading to a dog. Free. greenwood.lib.de.us.

Figure Drawing: 6:30 to 8 p.m., Mispillion Art League Education Annex, 4 Park Ave., Milford. Figure Drawing with a live model is open to all. Free to participate, but a donation for the model is encouraged. Bring supplies. mispillionarts.org. 430-7646.

Fridays

Teddy Bear Storytime in the Park: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Greenwood Library, 100 Mill St. Children will meet in the park behind the Greenwood Library to sing songs, play with bells and scarves and read a few books. Children are encouraged to bring their favorite teddy bear or toy. Free. 349-5309, greenwood.lib.de.us.

Mondays

Wild About Playtime: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Greenwood Public Library, 100 Mill St. Drop-in playtime in the children's room. The toys and activities set up will be appropriate for babies to preschoolers. 349-5309.

Tuesdays

Tot Time: 6-7 p.m., Greenwood Public Library, 100 Mill St. Tot Time is a Mother Goose on the Loose program for babies and preschoolers with nursery rhymes, songs, instruments and stories. Parents are encouraged to participate with their child. Free. 349-5309, greenwood.lib.de.us.

Bingo: 5:30 p.m. doors open, 6:45 p.m. early-bird games, 7 p.m. regular games, Milford Elks Lodge, 18951 Elks Lodge Road. Extra drawings and food. $20/20 games. 424-2401.