29-year-old Justin Holston, of Georgetown, charged

The Georgetown Police Department arrested a man in relation to a robbery.

The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, near the 200 block of Strawberry Alley. According to police, the suspect approached the victim and demanded money while carrying a knife. The suspect then struck the victim in the face and stabbed the victim in the arm, before taking an undisclosed amount of cash and fleeing on foot.



The victim was treated on scene for non-life-threatening injuries. While officers continued the investigation, the suspect returned to the scene and was taken into custody without incident.



Justin Holston, 29, of Georgetown was charged with first-degree robbery, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony and aggravated menacing. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $126,000 secured bond.