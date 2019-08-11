Allegedly drove through yards, struck signs

Delaware State Police arrested an Ocean View man after he was found to be under the influence for the seventh time.

The preliminary investigation determined the incident occurred around 3:35 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, when troopers responded to the Bay Forest Club community, in the area of Rockdove Court, Ocean View for a report of a motor vehicle crash. It was reported that several signs were struck by a single vehicle driving through the front yards of residences in the area. With the assistance of the Ocean View Police Department, police identified the driver of the vehicle as 57-year-old Paul E. Longacre Sr., of Ocean View.

Longacre allegedly drove a 1995 Plymouth Voyager through grass lots, striking signs and ultimately getting stuck in some mud. According to police, he appeared to be intoxicated and showed multiple signs of impairment. Longacre was removed from the scene by EMS and transported to Beebe Medical Center for treatment. A DUI investigation was initiated and a computer inquiry revealed six previous DUI convictions.

Longacre was arrested the next day and charged with felony seventh-offense DUI and reckless driving. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $50,500 cash bond.