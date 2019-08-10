14-year-old Devon Harris, on Georgetown, and 16-year-old Julius Brown and 18-year-old Trumaine Lofland, both of Laurel, charged

The Laurel Police Department arrested three teens following an assault.

On Thursday, August 1, officers responded to Five Points Deli, at 511 North Central Avenue, for a report of an assault. Their investigation found that a man was waiting for a bus when he was allegedly attacked by three teens, 14-year-old Devon Harris, on Georgetown, and 16-year-old Julius Brown and 18-year-old Trumaine Lofland, both of Laurel.

Upon police arrival, the suspect fled. They were later identified and officers attempted to take them into custody in the area of Carvel Gardens Apartments. Harris and Lofland were arrested, but Brown fled on foot. He was later captured without incident.

Harris was charged with second-degree attempted robbery, resisting arrest and felony conspiracy to commit robbery. Brown was charged with felony conspiracy to commit robbery and resisting arrest. Both were released to their guardians, pending trial.

Lofland was charged with felony conspiracy to commit robbery and resisting arrest. He was released on his own recognizance, pending trial.