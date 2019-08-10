Offender in critical condition

The Delaware Department of Correction and Delaware State Police are investigating the attempted suicide of an offender at Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown.

The preliminary investigation has determined that the incident occurred on Friday, August 9, around 11:45 p.m., when a 36-year-old Lewes male was found by correctional officers hanging from a bed sheet in his cell.

He was freed by the officers and life-saving measures, including CPR, were immediately initiated. Sussex County Emergency Medical Services arrived and transported to him Bayhealth Sussex Campus. He was later transferred to Christiana Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The offender had been held at SCI since May 8, 2019, and was serving a two-year sentence for third-offense DUI. He was also charged with several felonies in connection with a contraband smuggling incident at Sussex Correctional Institution on July 30, 2019.

The incident is being investigated as an apparent suicide and is an ongoing investigation. There were no suspicious circumstances and foul play is not suspected at this time.