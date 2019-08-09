Ellio’s Pizza officially kicked off the 2019 Phenomenal Kids Scholarship Contest, which will award a $10,000 scholarship as well as other prizes, including a family vacation to select cities and gift cards.

The Ellio’s Phenomenal Kids Scholarship Contest invites parents and legal guardians with children between the ages of 6-12 to write a brief, 500 to 1,500 character submission highlighting what makes their child phenomenal for a chance to win a $10,000 scholarship. Key pillars for this year’s contest include community involvement, passion with purpose, creativity and academic achievement.

Submissions are being accepted at ellios.com/phenomenalkids. No purchase is necessary. The deadline to apply is 8:59 a.m. Oct. 14.

The grand prize winner will receive a $10,000 scholarship, a $500 gift card and an Ellio’s Swag Bag. The second place winner will receive an all-expense-paid trip for four to their choice of city – New York City, Philadelphia, Boston or Washington, D.C., plus a $100 Amazon gift card and an Ellio’s Swag Bag. Eight runner-up prize winners will receive a $75 Amazon gift card and an Ellio’s Swag Bag.

After the finalists are selected, voting will be open to the public from Nov. 12 through Dec. 3. The scholarship winner will be announced soon after the voting is complete.

For more, visit ellios.com/phenomenalkids.