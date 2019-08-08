Smyrna Middle School FFA students captured multiple awards at state FFA competitions and were recognized at the Delaware State Fair July 26.

Smyrna Middle School FFA students captured multiple awards at state FFA competitions and were recognized at the Delaware State Fair July 26.

Agricultural technology and mechanical systems – first place team; individual honors to Bruce Clark, first; Mary Watts, second; Austin Carney, third; Orlan Kelley, fourth.

Food science – first place team; individual honors to McKenna Vest, first; Elizabeth Evans, second; Regan Nacrelli, third; Isabella McMullen, fourth.

Livestock evaluation – first place team; individual honors to Regan Nacrelli, first; McKenna Vest, second; Sarah Esbenshade, eighth.

Horse evaluation – first place team; individual honors to Kate McGowan, first; Elizabeth Evans, second; Brooke Duke, 10th.

Agronomy – second place team; individual honors to Luke Michaud, third; Bruce Clark, fifth; Isabella McMullen, seventh.

Dairy cattle handling – individual honors to Regan Nacrelli, sixth.

AGRISCIENCE FAIR

Elizabeth Evans and Carl Rifino, first-place team, environmental and natural resources systems, division two.

Luke Michaud, first, plant systems, division two.

McKenna Vest, first, food products and processing systems, division one.

Faith Hewes, first, social systems, division one.

Isabella McMullen and Regan Nacrelli, first-place team, social systems, division two.