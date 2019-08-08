Mount Harmon Plantation, 600 Mount Harmon Road, Earleville, Maryland, will host its annual Lotus Blossom Art & Nature Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 10.

The festival will feature fine arts and craft vendors, live bluegrass bands, Scottish highland brigade, plantation wagon rides to see American lotus water lilies, manor house tours, spinning and weaving demonstrations, children's crafts, nature organizations and exhibitors, colonial living history, Hessian tavern, Crow Winery, Bayheads Brewing Co., Woodside Creamery, Maryland in a Can and Crave food trucks, along with other local food and beverage vendors.

Admission is $5; free for Friends of Mount Harmon members and children 12 and younger.

For more, visit bit.ly/2TfVOgO.