The Delaware State Police have charged a Middletown man with intentionally using a vehicle to strike his stepdaughter during an argument.

The incident happened Tuesday at about 6:35 p.m., in the parking lot of the Middletown Veterinary Center, 366 Warwick Road, Middletown.

Jimmie Brown Jr., 56, and his 24-year-old step-daughter were at the veterinary center seeking treatment for family pets when they started arguing in the parking lot. Brown was driving a 2009 BMW that was stopped in the parking lot and the victim was standing in front of the stopped vehicle as the altercation ensued. Brown then intentionally accelerated, striking the victim. She landed on the hood of the vehicle and was carried a distance on the car before she was thrown to the pavement. Brown then fled the scene in the BMW.

The victim was transported to the Christiana Hospital where she was admitted in critical condition.

Troopers located Brown at his residence and while talking with him detected a strong odor of alcohol. It was later determined that Brown was operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, police said.

Brown was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop 9 where he was charged with first-degree assault, DUI (alcohol), no valid driver's license, no proof of insurance and an expired license plate registration.

He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu of of $28,200 secured bail.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Strecker of the Troop 2 Major Crimes Unit at 302-365-8413.

Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or on the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.