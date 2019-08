Sen. Chris Coons joined Fox News to discuss bipartisan legislation to address gun violence in the wake of the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.

“I think it’s also important for all of us who are elected to serve our nation to find ways to come together and to address the problem,” said Coons. “It’s great to provide comfort and prayers, but it’s more important that we take bipartisan action.”

