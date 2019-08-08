The Delaware State Police and the State Fire Marshal's Office are conducting a joint investigation.

Pot-Nets is rallying after a house fire in the Bayside community that ended in the devastating deaths of three children.

On Wednesday, August 7, around 2:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire with possible children trapped on Scarp Street in Pot-Nets Bayside in Long Neck.

According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, upon their arrival, fire suppression was applied to the rear of the structure, where two large propane tanks were beginning to vent, and firefighters searched the residence.

Three children under five were found inside the home, dead. A mother and another child escaped safely. The Delaware State Police and the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating.

Various state and county elected officials, including Sen. Brian Pettyjohn, came to the scene to offer condolences and assistance. All first responder organizations underwent stress debriefing sessions after the incident at their respective stations.

The Pot-Nets community, led by owner The Tunnell Companies, is working to support the family.

"Pot-Nets has been overwhelmed by grief and the outpouring of support for the family and victims of yesterday's tragic house fire," they said in a post on the Pot-Nets Facebook page. "We are currently working with Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit to collect a list of items needed by the family."

The Tunnell Companies is collecting donated items for the family at the Pot-Nets main office, at 34026 Anna's Way in Long Neck.

Some suggested items include:

12-18 month clothes Size 5 diapers and 2T pull-ups XL shirts Medium shirts Size 17 pants Shoes in sizes 5, 6, 7 and 8

Additional items are welcome.

Cash donations can also be made online via the Good Ole’ Boy Foundation by clicking the donate button under option one. One hundred percent of the donations will benefit the family.