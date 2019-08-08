Check out the fun this weekend, from Aug. 9-11.

1. The family that plays music together stays together. Or at least that’s how things worked out for the multi-award winning group The Isaacs.

The band has graced the Grand Ole Opry stage.

Vocalists Lily Isaacs (mom) and siblings Ben Isaacs, Sonya Isaacs Yeary and Rebecca Isaacs Bowman blend tight family harmony with contemporary acoustic instrumentation. Their musical style has been influenced by multiple genres including bluegrass, rhythm and blues, folk, country, acoustic and Southern gospel.

It’ll be a family affair with The Issacs at the Smyrna Opera House, 7 W. South St., Smyrna at 7:30 p.m., Friday. COST $35 INFO smyrnaoperahouse.org or 653-4236.

2. In Maryland’s cover band scene, As If has developed a solid reputation.

The group was named Best Cover Artist by the Maryland Music Awards in 2018 after being nominated three years in a row.

While the band specializes in ‘90s tunes, there’s more you can expect from them. They’re all about crowd interaction, goofy humor and random dance contests.

Wear your Filas and dad hats to As If’s ultimate ‘90s experience at the Bethany Bandstand, 1 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach at 7:30 p.m., Saturday. COST Free. INFO townofbethanybeach.com or 539-8011.

3. Another reason to be happy about this summer is the Fortify Music Fest.

The festival will have a performance by some of the original members of Little Feat, who’ll be headlining as Funky Feat.

Guests will also enjoy performances by two acts The Susquehanna Floods and Lovebettie. High Noon will also provide some Southern rock classics. You can ease into the late afternoon with the iconic sounds of Steely Dan provided by Countdown to Ecstasy.

Hang out at the Fortify Music Fest at Fort Dupont, 260 Old Elm Ave., Delaware City from 1 to 9 p.m., Saturday. COST $35. INFO fortdupont.org or 838-7374.