The Delaware Department of Agriculture is reminding farmers to make sure their irrigation systems are not spraying water onto state highways and roads.

DDA asks farmers to check the end guns on their pivots and make adjustments, if necessary, to minimize spraying the road.

Even after spring rains, soils in Delaware are dry, particularly sandy soil which cannot hold the moisture. With temperatures hovering at the 100-degrees fahrenheit mark, water evaporates more quickly, so farmers are likely irrigating longer and more often.

Wet roadways reduce pavement friction, which could create a hazard for motorists, especially for motorcycle riders. A splattered windshield limits visibility, also creating a hazard, however briefly.

“As farmers, we try to optimize the quantity of inputs such as water we apply on our crops,” said Richard Wilkins, Delaware Farm Bureau president. “We also should avoid unnecessarily putting water on the roadways where it could cause safety concerns for motorists. We will all be much better off by voluntarily avoiding situations that stimulate complaints rather than seeing regulations created that restrict our reasonable use of end guns near roadways."