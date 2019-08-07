The City of Milford encourages residents to "Welcome Your Neighbors" with a sign.

The “Welcome Your Neighbors” sign grew out of an idea at Immanuel Mennonite Church, in Harrisonburg, Virginia, in August 2015. The original idea sparked many people in many places to print signs and become local points of connection.

City Manager Eric Norenberg came across a version of the sign when visiting his daughter in Chicago. Now he and Mayor Campbell hope to spread the "Welcome Your Neighbors" signs throughout Milford.

According to a city press release, "The movement serves as a tangible way to encourage us to reach out to our neighbors, build bridges of connection and practice hospitality through the open doors of our communities.

You can download and print a sign by clicking here. Post a photo of your sign using the hashtag #WelcomeYourNeighbors and tag @MilfordDE. Invite friends to follow the movement on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

If you can’t print this at home or work, you can pick up a sign at City Hall.