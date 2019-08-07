Beebe Healthcare recognized registered nurse Nancy Hastings, international board certified lactation consultant, as the July 2019 recipient of the LOVE — Living Our Values Every Day — Letter Award.

“Five years ago, after years of preparation, Nancy took on getting this hospital certified as ‘baby-friendly’ — a daunting task to say the least,” said Linda Spaulding, who submitted Nancy’s LOVE Letter nomination. “A certification that is not given out lightly. She was relentless and sure enough Beebe Healthcare was certified. Fast forward to April 2019. Beebe was up for renewal of that certificate. Again, Nancy did what needed to be done. Again we are certified.”

In Delaware, Beebe Healthcare was the first hospital to earn designation as a baby-friendly hospital in 2013. The international designation was launched as part of the Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative in 1991 by the World Health Organization and the United Nations Children’s Fund. It recognizes birthing centers that successfully implement the “10 Steps to Successful Breastfeeding” and the International Code of Marketing of Breast-Milk Substitutes.

“Nancy's dedication to breastfeeding never ceases to amaze me,” said Spaulding. “Your dedication is unwavering. Beebe is lucky to have you. Sussex County is lucky to have you. The state of Delaware is lucky to have you and I am lucky to have met you and had the opportunity to work with you.”

Beebe Healthcare’s LOVE Letter Recognition Program was established in 2015 and gives team members the opportunity to be recognized by their peers and supervisors for their service. The program is similar to an employee of the month program. Team members are encouraged to send LOVE notes to other team members during the course of the month. A committee evaluates the LOVE notes and selects one to receive the monthly LOVE Letter. Winners are announced in a ceremony in which the committee visits the winner in his or her department and presents the award.

Employees selected for the award receive parking space in the parking garage for one month, a $100 gift card donated by Fred and Lyndie Hertrich, 100 points toward Beebe LOVE Notes merchandise, the 100th anniversary history book “Two Men With a Dream: The Story of Beebe Healthcare,” a letter of congratulations and a personal visit from members of the executive team, their photo added to the LOVE Letter wall plaque and a letter to team member’s director and department recognition

For information, visit beebehealthcare.org or call 644-2900.