Rockers arrive.

1. Switchfoot in Dewey

Longtime rockers Switchfoot are behind tunes like “Dare You To Move” and “Your Love Is A Song.”

“Native Tongue” is the band’s 11th record since their 1997 debut, “The Legend of Chin.” Switchfoot’s accolades include multiple hit singles, millions of records sold, winning a Grammy Award and 20 years of touring.



Switchfoot will hit the stage at 8 p.m., Sunday. Tickets are $30.

IF YOU GO

PHONE 227-7272 ADDRESS Bottle & Cork 1807 Highway One, Dewey Beach WEBSITE bottleandcorkdewey.com

2. French fun Friday

Lost In Paris performs with enough energy to power a smart phone. Having played casinos, clubs, weddings and colleges, the cover band has built up a formidable reputation in the northeast region.

Lost In Paris will find their way to the First State for a good time at 10 p.m., Friday.

IF YOU GO

PHONE 227-4600 ADDRESS The Starboard 2009 Coastal Highway, Dewey Beach WEBSITE Thestarboard.com

3. Broadway performer in Milton

Performer Eric Anthony Lopez, from Broadway’s “The Phantom of the Opera,” will premier his solo show, “Broadway & Milton” in SoDel.

Lopez is an actor/vocalist from New York who, at age 19, pulled away from college to join the off-Broadway show “The Jackie Mason Musical” (Davenport Theatre) where he was a standby.



Upon turning 20, Lopez assumed the full-time role of Nelson Zee, where he stayed for over a year.



By 23, Lopez went on to do the 25th anniversary of Broadway’s “Crazy For You” at the Lincoln Center.

Lopez went on to open up the world tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “The Phantom of The Opera.” He holds the distinction as the youngest actor, understudy or otherwise to portray Ubaldo Pianji in the history of the long-running franchise, normally played by actors in their 30s or 40s.

Lopez is signed with “Phantom” until 2021.

The rising performer Lopez will premier “Broadway & Milton” at 8 p.m., Friday. Tickets are $21 to $26.

IF YOU GO

PHONE684-3038ADDRESSMilton Theatre110 Union St., MiltonWEBSITEpcade.com