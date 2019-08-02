30-year-old Nicole B. Griffith, of Laurel, and 24-year-old Jamie E. Hawkins, of Seaford, charged

Delaware State Police arrested two women in connection with a robbery in Blades.

The incident occurred around 11:50 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, when troopers were dispatched to a residence in the 8000 block of Concord Road for a report of a robbery. They met with a 50-year-old male resident who advised that two females had shown up demanding money. The victim advised that he knew one of them as 30-year-old Nicole B. Griffith, of Laurel, as she claimed to be the mother of one of his children and had been asking him for money.

Griffith and the other female, later identified as 24-year-old Jamie E. Hawkins, of Seaford, allegedly sprayed the victim in the eyes with a chemical, causing them to burn and swell. They then struck the victim and took his wallet before fleeing. The victim sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene by medical personnel.

On Thursday, August 1, at around 10:30 a.m., Griffith and Hawkins were taken into custody at the Sunrise Motel, located at 22512 Sussex Highway in Seaford, without incident. They were each charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, second-degree conspiracy, theft, offensive touching and criminal trespassing.

Both were committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $63,150 cash-only bond.