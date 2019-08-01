38-year-old Teresa C. Cook, of Lewes, and 36-year-old Aron W. McNatt

The Delaware Department of Correction arrested a visitor and charged a prisoner after the two allegedly conspired to bring drugs into Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown.

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, when 38-year-old Teresa C. Cook, of Lewes, entered the visitor lobby area of SCI for a scheduled visit. According to the Department of Correction, she was found to have Suboxone concealed on her person.

Cook was developed as a person of interest in a contraband investigation launched by the Sussex Correctional Institution Special Operations Investigation Unit. A sentenced offender, 36-year-old Aron W. McNatt, allegedly solicited Cook to smuggle the Suboxone into the facility during their scheduled visit.

Cook was charged with intent to deliver a controlled substance, promoting prison contraband and second-degree conspiracy. She was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $3,500 secured bond.

McNatt was charged with second-degree criminal solicitation, promoting prison contraband and second-degree conspiracy. He was remanded on $3,000 unsecured bond.