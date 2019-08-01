Bayhealth Medical Group now has a new cardiology practice among its provider group with the joining of Delaware Heart & Vascular, now known as Bayhealth Heart & Vascular.

The practice includes physicians Vincent D. Abbrescia, Judith A. Rippert and Sanjeev B. Patel. Bayhealth Medical Group operates practices throughout central and southern Delaware. The network is comprised of more than 60 healthcare providers, including physicians and clinical staff and an administrative support team.

Bayhealth Heart & Vascular physicians and its advanced practice clinicians Kristen Anderson, Sydney Scott and Jacob Roberts have delivered uninterrupted care to their patients. They continue to operate out of the same locations — the Eden Hill Medical Center in Dover, and offices in Smyrna and in Milford. Bayhealth Heart & Vascular also provides inpatient hospital care at Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus in Dover.

The team, which also includes technicians and office staff members, notified patients more than four months ago about what changes to expect and has taken steps to ensure a seamless transition. The portal used previously by the practice has been replaced with MyChart, and patients have been provided access to start using it. The practice’s telephone number and phone system have remained the same.

For more, visit bayhealth.org/medical-group.