The "We Are Milford" mural, on the west side of Arena’s Milford in downtown Milford, was selected by Parade Magazine as the best mural in Delaware and featured in its two-page “Murals Across America” spread July 28.

“From Alaska to Vermont, street art tells us stories about local heroes, history and community pride,” wrote author Kristin Luna, stating that “it’s like a civics, history and art lesson all in one.”

Parade Magazine is an American nationwide Sunday newspaper magazine featured in more than 700 newspapers. The complete story and all murals can be seen at parade.com.

The mural, which was unveiled April 10, was created to share the value of the community’s diversity with the residents of Milford. The mural was a collaborative effort directed by Noa Kornbluh, DMI's AmeriCorps VISTA volunteer and an all-volunteer committee of artists, local business owners and community organizers. Three local artists, Lori Conner, Gilberto Rodriguez and DeMarcus Shelborne, designed the mural with input from the organizing committee. The artists completed the mural with assistance from six Milford High School students. The 24-by-12-foot mural is on nine panels of marine-grade plywood.