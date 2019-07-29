The Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association board of directors and Secretary of Education Susan Bunting announced Gary P. Cimaglia Sr. was selected as DIAA’s new executive director.

Cimaglia becomes the eighth executive director since the organization’s inception in 1945, taking over for the retiring Tommie Neubauer.

Cimaglia has served as the senior director of sports for Special Olympics Delaware since 2005 and Special Olympics USA management team director since 2001. He also served as sports commissioner of the 2014 Special Olympics National Games. Prior to joining Special Olympics Delaware, he worked for seven years as director of sports training for Special Olympics Rhode Island.

A DIAA board member since 2014, he has served as vice chair of the board and chair of the rules and regulations committee since 2016. He also served for two years as chair of DIAA’s Unified Sports Committee.

“I am very excited to further my involvement with the DIAA, now as its executive director,” said Cimaglia said. “In my role as a board member, I've been fortunate to work with and learn from many talented people and am now anxious to see how together we can continue to provide our student-athletes with the best experiences possible during what many consider to be the most formative time of their lives."

A graduate of Rhode Island College, where he earned his Bachelor of Science in health and physical education, Cimaglia earned a Master of Science in management/nonprofit leadership from New England College.

He will begin duties as executive director Sept. 3.