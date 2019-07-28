24-year-old Jaimere L. Wayman, of Dover, and 19-year-old William Brown, of Harrington charged

Delaware State Police have arrested two fugitives from Maryland wanted on criminal charges.

On Saturday, July 27, just before 10 p.m., the Wicomico County Sherriff’s Department attempted a traffic stop in Maryland. The suspect vehicle, a 2006 Saturn, failed to stop at command and fled from the police. The vehicle entered into Delmar, Delaware, and the Delmar Police Department initiated a pursuit. Delaware State Troopers responded to the area to assist in the pursuit and set up a perimeter on multiple roadways to intercept the suspect vehicle.

Troopers were prepared to utilize stop sticks on Baker Mill Road and Church Street. The suspect vehicle was headed southbound on Baker Mill Road at a high rate of speed when it ran over the stop sticks. Despite deflated tires, the suspects continued driving, eventually running through two stop signs on Baker Mill Road and Church Street.

The vehicle continued westbound on Route 20, struck a series of fences and then the corner of an unoccupied residence on Concord Road, east of Haven Drive. The driver and front passenger were still sitting in the vehicle when police arrived, along with possible stolen property from a department store in Salisbury, Maryland.

Both suspects were transported Nanticoke Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver, 24-year-old Jaimere L. Wayman, of Dover, and the passenger, 19-year-old William Brown, of Harrington, were charged with fugitive from another state with the driver cited with multiple traffic charges. They were committed to the Delaware Department of Correction.