A three-legged cat that spent six months in quarantine is ready for the easy life.

Spartacus was brought in by someone who found him on the road, possibly hit by a car. He was diagnosed with multiple fractures to his humerus. His leg was beyond repair and had to be amputated. While preparing for surgery, several punctures were noticed on Spartacus’ leg, so he had to be placed on a six month rabies quarantine.

Spartacus thrived in his foster home and has now returned to the shelter to be placed up for adoption. He is a very social boy, and his amputation doesn’t slow him down at all. He enjoys the company of other cats and even dogs.

Spartacus is ready to spend the rest of his three-legged life with his forever family. He is available for adoption at Brandywine Valley SPCA in New Castle.