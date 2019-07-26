Revelation Craft Brewing Co. opened a new beer garden in partnership with Hudson Fields on Route 1, and this summer, a portion of the proceeds will benefit Beebe Healthcare.

The Revelation Beer Garden at Hudson Fields, 29763 Eagle Crest Road, Milton, features a family- and pet-friendly environment just north of Lewes with easy access from Route 1.

The Beer Garden is housed in the Eagle Crest airplane hangar and features Revelation beer on tap, a variety of rotating food trucks, seating, live music from local artists and yard games for children and adults.

“Beebe Healthcare is one of the largest employers in Sussex County and has such an impact on the community, and Revelation is all about outdoors, activity, and community, too, so it really dovetails together,” said Christian Hudson, chair, Beebe Medical Foundation board and member, Beebe board of directors.

Team members from the Beebe Medical Foundation visited the Beer Garden on July 12 and celebrated summer with members of the Revelation team and Hudson Fields owners Julie and Christian Hudson.

“The Beebe Medical Foundation is grateful for the wonderful partnership with Revelation and Hudson Fields and their passion for choosing to support Beebe as we expand our services in Sussex County and create the Next Generation of Care,” said Thomas Protack, vice president of development, Beebe Medical Foundation. “As the community grows and healthcare needs grow even faster, having the investment of local businesses is vital.”

A special “Sunday Funday” is planned for Sept. 22 at Revelation Beer Garden at Hudson Fields for Beebe team members and donors.

The Beer Garden’s hours 3 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 to 8 p.m. Sundays. Revelation’s original location is on Central Street in Rehoboth Beach. The brewery is currently expanding to Georgetown with a planned opening in late summer.