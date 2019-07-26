The 17th annual Penn State Day 5K and Kiddie K is set for 7:30 a.m. July 28 at North Beach Restaurant, 125 McKinley St., Dewey Beach.

The annual, summer run/walk attracts Penn State college friends, friends, family and beach house members with a similar interest. The morning will end with a post-race party at North Beach including beer for those 21 and older. Those not from Penn State are encouraged to wear their own college attire. The race is the conclusion to Penn State Alumni Day and part of the 2019 Ten Sisters of Dewey Beach Road Race Series.

The run/walk will begin at 7:30 a.m. from North Beach Restaurant. The course is certified and timing is by Nova Timing Systems. Day-of registration, beginning at 6:30 a.m., is $30; there is no fee for Kiddie K, and all participating children 8 and younger will receive a medal. Post-race party is open to non-runners for a $5 cover.

Overall male and female winners will receive a $50 gift card. The masters male and female winners will receive a $25 card. Other awards will go to top-three winners in five-year age categories from 9 and younger to 80 and older. Top walkers will also be acknowledged.

For registration and more, visit bit.ly/2MhyLk7.