DPH inspection on July 23 revealed live and dead roaches, presenting an "imminent health hazard"

A Pike Creek area restaurant has been temporarily shut down by the Department of Public Health following a recent inspection.

According to the official report from DPH, the restaurant – housed in the former Howard Johnsons building at the corner of Kirkwood Highway and Limestone Road – was inspected by a DPH official on July 23 after receiving a complaint.

The reports states that the inspector found live and dead roaches in several areas, including under the range and in the basement.

Live pests, the report states, represent an “imminent health hazard.”

The report states that the owner is aware of the problem and had been working with Western Pest Control services to address the infestation.

A temporary closure for a restaurant-wide “thorough cleaning” was scheduled for Wednesday, July 24, according to the inspection report.

The report also described finding dead roach nymphs, a clogged floor drain, and food and debris on the floor during the inspection.

The restaurant must be cleaned and sanitized, have the pest problem removed, and pass a second inspection before reopening its doors, the report concludes.

Calls placed to the restaurant were unanswered.

Roaches are considered one of the most important pests to control and eliminate when it comes to preserving public health.

According to the Center for Disease Control, roaches are a health hazard because they can carry diseases by picking up germs on the spines of their legs.

While little evidence exists to link the cockroach to specific disease outbreaks, it has been found to carry Salmonella typhimurium, Entamoeba histolytica, and the poliomyelitis virus, according to the CDC.

The methods traditionally used to eliminate cockroaches can also carry their own health risk.