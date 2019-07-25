The Delaware Department of Transportation will implement turning restrictions at the Route 1 northbound/southbound and Cave Neck Road intersection, Milton.

Intermittent lane closures will occur at the intersection from 8 p.m. Aug. 5 until 5 a.m. Aug. 6.

Motorists should expect delays in this area due to the presence of lane closures along Route 1 and on Cave Neck Road for the installation of signing, pavement marking and tubular markers to complete the work.

This is the first interim step to future improvements currently in the project development phase to address roadway safety, operational issues and traffic circulation along Route 1 between Route 16 and Five Points. The need for interim improvements at the Cave Neck Road intersection is based on safety analyses conducted through DelDOT's Highway Safety Improvement Program.

The modifications will require motorists on Cave Neck Road approaching Route 1 to turn right to go south on Route 1.

Motorists wanting to go north on Route 1 from Cave Neck Road will turn right onto southbound Route 1 and then make a U-turn at a crossover south of the Cave Neck Road intersection.

Route 1 northbound, motorists will still be able to turn left onto Cave Neck Road.

Route 1 southbound, motorists will not be able to make a U-turn at the Cave Neck Road intersection as part of these restrictions.

Variable message boards will be posted.