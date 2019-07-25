Millsboro man wanted for allegedly fleeing police

Delaware State Police are attempting to locate 24-year-old Lorenzo Williams, of Millsboro, who has active warrants for resisting arrest and related charges.

Around 8 p.m.on June 28, troopers observed a red Chrysler 300 fail to stop at a stop sign at Waller Road and Sussex Highway in Laurel. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver fled, committing further traffic violations. According to police, the driver was identified as Williams.

Troopers have been unable to locate Williams, who has active warrants for disregarding a police officer signal, resisting arrest, driving while suspended, reckless driving and other traffic-related offenses.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Troop 5 TFC Foskey at 302-337-8253. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.