A Delmarva Power contractor from Smyrna who was shot while working in Wilmington Monday died of his injuries Wednesday in an area hospital.

The contractor was identified as Dupree Burroughs, 31, of Smyrna, said Wilmington police.

Burroughs and another Delmarva Power contractor were hit by shots just after 1:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of West 2nd Street while installing a natural gas main and service lines.

The second contractor is a 48-year-old man. He is listed in stable condition in an area hospital, police said. No other information was given.

Police are investigating and ask anyone with information in the shooting to call Detective Brianna Rodrigues at 302-576-3971. Information can also be provided to Delaware Crime Stoppers at ‪1-800-TIP-3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.