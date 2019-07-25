Sen. Chris Coons, a member of the Senate Judiciary and Foreign Relations committees, joined Fox News on July 25 to discuss Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony to Congress and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Iran.

“I think it's clear that if Iran attacks American troops, kills American troops in the region, the president has the authority under the Constitution to defend our Armed Forces in his role as commander in chief,” said Coons. “But what we were debating was the 2001 Authorization for the Use of Military Force. Not one of the currently serving senators of our committee voted for that authorization in the Senate. A few did in the House. But, you know, I think there are eighty of us now serving in the Senate who were not here and did not vote for the '01 AUMF, because, frankly, it was 19 years ago. What we are trying to do is to come up with a modernized, relevant, current Authorization for Force.”

“What I think was most important about Special Counsel Mueller repeating the details of his report yesterday was his emphasis on how Russia… interfered in our 2016 election and our 2018 election,” said Coons. “And in response to a question from Republican Congressman Hurd of Texas, said they are continuing to do it even today.”

Video and audio available are available at bit.ly/2ydGVC8.