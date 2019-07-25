The Bayhealth Foundation recently hosted a reception and neurosurgery presentation at Baywood Greens in Long Neck.

Community members and other local residents gathered to learn more about Bayhealth Neurosurgery and its recent growth and developments.

Bayhealth Foundation President Lindsay Rhodenbaugh welcomed attendees and Vice President of Ancillary and Clinical Services Brad D. Kirkes shared background about the success of Bayhealth’s neurosurgery program since its inception in 2011. Kirkes introduced Medical Director of Neurosurgery Dawn Tartaglione, who joined Bayhealth in the fall.

Tartaglione spoke about the expansion in services and team members of Bayhealth Neurosurgery, now comprised of three neurosurgeons supported by five advanced practice clinicians. She noted the array of routine and complex procedures neurosurgeons perform at Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus; the outpatient spine services offered at Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus; and the increased availability of patient appointments at clinics in Dover and Lewes.

She also shared the news that her team performed their first spine surgery using the ExcelsiusGPS, a robotic guidance and navigation platform. Bayhealth was the first in Delaware to purchase a system of this kind, designed to enhance the precision and safety of spinal surgeries, and has used it for operations on numerous patients since. The minimally invasive and robotic techniques that Bayhealth neurosurgeons are trained in offer patient benefits such as smaller incisions, shorter hospital stays and faster recovery times.

The event presentation concluded with a Q&A session during which Tartaglione fielded questions from the audience. She emphasized Bayhealth’s commitment to keeping the community healthier with the availability of neurosurgical care close to home.

For more, visit bayhealthfoundation.org or call 744-7015.