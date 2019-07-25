Tickets are now available for Autism Delaware’s annual Blue Jean Ball, presented by Hertrich Toyota of Milford, set for 7 to 11 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center, 229 Rehoboth Ave.

The annual event raises funds for critical programs and services that help individuals and families affected by autism spectrum disorder.

The evening’s dress code call on partygoers to don their best “denim and diamonds” and dance to live music by the Dewey Beach band Love Seed Mama Jump along with drinks compliments of NKS Distributors and Revelation Brewery and hors d’oeuvres from local restaurants such as Bethany Blues, A Touch of Italy, Jam Bistro, Eden Restaurant and J&B Grilling.

A silent auction will feature more than 200 items and an exciting live auction includes a private wine-pairing dinner and the coveted four-digit black license plate 6775. A raffle will offer the chance to win a 50-inch Smart TV and a second prize of a wheelbarrow of cheer.

Beyond ticket purchases, a variety of sponsorship opportunities are available to support the ball, ranging in donation and benefit levels. Hertrich Toyota has again stepped up as exclusive title sponsor. In addition to other exclusive sponsorships, such as the venue, band, and “champagne toast” sponsorships, Autism Delaware offers diamond, emerald, ruby, sapphire and media sponsorships.

Tickets are $85 per person.

For more, visit autismdelaware.org, click on “Change the World” then “Fundraising Events,” or call 224-6020.