Alison Candy, of Middletown, a graduate of Appoquinimink High School, was announced as a recipient of the 10th annual Dunkin’ Philadelphia Regional Scholarship Program.

At Appoquinimink High School, Candy was the valedictorian, an AP scholar with distinction and a member of the National Honor Society and student government. Candy also participated in varsity soccer, swimming and cross country. This fall, Candy will be attending Cornell University, where she plans to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering.

From more than 2,000 applicants, Dunkin’ and Scholarship America selected 25 students to receive $2,000 academic scholarships to an accredited two or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school of their choice in fall 2019. New for 2019, Dunkin’s Philadelphia Regional Scholarship Program was open to current part-time and full-time undergraduate students and high school seniors. Dunkin’ awarded a total of $50,000 to the 25 recipients who were selected based on their academic records, demonstrated leadership skills and overall commitment to their schools and local communities.

The 2019 Dunkin’ Scholarship Award recipients will be honored at an awards ceremony from noon to 3 p.m. July 28 at The Touchdown Club at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.